LONDON, Dec 3 Champions League disciplinary
situation ahead of the sixth round of group stage matches:
Playing on Tuesday
Group A
Dinamo Zagreb v Dynamo Kiev
Misses next match if booked: Arijan Ademi (Zagreb); Betao,
Ognjen Vukojevic, Denys Garmash, Artem Milevskiy (all Kiev)
-
Paris St Germain v Porto
Misses next match if booked: Nene, Blaise Matuidi, Marco
Verratti (all Paris St Germain); Abdoulaye Ba (Porto)
- -
Group B
Montpellier HSC v Schalke 04
Misses next match if booked: Jermaine Jones, Joel Matip
(both Schalke)
-
Olympiakos Piraeus v Arsenal
Suspended: Jose Holebas (Olympiakos); Misses next match if
booked: Pablo Contreras (Olympiakos); Santi Cazorla, Laurent
Koscielny (both Arsenal)
- -
Group C
Malaga v Anderlecht
Suspended: Martin Demichelis (Malaga), Bram Nuytinck
(Anderlecht); Misses next match if booked: Sergio Sanchez,
Weligton (both Malaga); Guillaume Gillet (Anderlecht)
-
AC Milan v Zenit St Petersburg
Suspended: Philippe Mexes (Milan), Vladimir Bystrov (Zenit)
Misses next match if booked: Riccardo Montolivo, Daniele Bonera
(both Milan), Roman Shirokov, Viktor Fayzulin, Alexander
Anyukov, Bruno Alves (all Zenit)
- -
Group D
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City
Suspended: Yaya Toure (Manchester City)
Misses next match if booked: Vincent Kompany, Javi Garcia
(both Manchester City)
-
Real Madrid v Ajax Amsterdam
Suspended: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid)
Misses next match if booked: Xabi Alonso, Sergio Ramos (both
Madrid), Daley Blind (Ajax)
- -
Playing on Wednesday
Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk v Juventus
Suspended: Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar), Claudio Marchisio
(Juventus)
Misses next match if booked: Tomas Hubschman, Olexandr
Kucher (both Shakhtar), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)
-
Chelsea v Nordsjaelland
Misses next match if booked: David Luiz, Ramires (both
Chelsea), Patrick Mtiliga, Ivan Runje (both Nordsjaelland)
- -
Group F
Lille v Valencia
Suspended: Djibril Sidibe, Benoit Pedretti (both Lille),
Roberto Soldado, Antonio Barragan (both Valencia)
Misses next match if booked: Lucas Digne, Rio Mavuba (both
Lille)
-
Bayern Munich v BATE Borisov
Misses next match if booked: Bastian Schweinsteiger, Javi
Martinez, Dante (all Bayern) Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Rodionov,
Artem Radkov (all BATE)
- -
Group G
Barcelona v Benfica
Misses next match if booked: Alex Song, Javier Mascherano,
Pedro (all Barcelona), Bruno Cesar, Andre Almeida (Benfica)
-
Celtic v Spartak Moscow
Suspended: Victor Wanyama (Celtic)
Misses next match if booked: Marek Suchy, Kim Kallstrom
(both Spartak)
- -
Group H
Manchester United v CFR Cluj
Misses next match if booked: Rafael Bastos (Cluj)
-
Braga v Galatasaray
Suspended: Douglao (Braga)
Misses next match if booked: Custodio (Braga)
- -
(Editing by Toby Davis)