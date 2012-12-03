LONDON, Dec 3 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the sixth round of group stage matches: Playing on Tuesday Group A Dinamo Zagreb v Dynamo Kiev Misses next match if booked: Arijan Ademi (Zagreb); Betao, Ognjen Vukojevic, Denys Garmash, Artem Milevskiy (all Kiev) - Paris St Germain v Porto Misses next match if booked: Nene, Blaise Matuidi, Marco Verratti (all Paris St Germain); Abdoulaye Ba (Porto) - - Group B Montpellier HSC v Schalke 04 Misses next match if booked: Jermaine Jones, Joel Matip (both Schalke) - Olympiakos Piraeus v Arsenal Suspended: Jose Holebas (Olympiakos); Misses next match if booked: Pablo Contreras (Olympiakos); Santi Cazorla, Laurent Koscielny (both Arsenal) - - Group C Malaga v Anderlecht Suspended: Martin Demichelis (Malaga), Bram Nuytinck (Anderlecht); Misses next match if booked: Sergio Sanchez, Weligton (both Malaga); Guillaume Gillet (Anderlecht) - AC Milan v Zenit St Petersburg Suspended: Philippe Mexes (Milan), Vladimir Bystrov (Zenit) Misses next match if booked: Riccardo Montolivo, Daniele Bonera (both Milan), Roman Shirokov, Viktor Fayzulin, Alexander Anyukov, Bruno Alves (all Zenit) - - Group D Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City Suspended: Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Misses next match if booked: Vincent Kompany, Javi Garcia (both Manchester City) - Real Madrid v Ajax Amsterdam Suspended: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid) Misses next match if booked: Xabi Alonso, Sergio Ramos (both Madrid), Daley Blind (Ajax) - - Playing on Wednesday Group E Shakhtar Donetsk v Juventus Suspended: Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar), Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) Misses next match if booked: Tomas Hubschman, Olexandr Kucher (both Shakhtar), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) - Chelsea v Nordsjaelland Misses next match if booked: David Luiz, Ramires (both Chelsea), Patrick Mtiliga, Ivan Runje (both Nordsjaelland) - - Group F Lille v Valencia Suspended: Djibril Sidibe, Benoit Pedretti (both Lille), Roberto Soldado, Antonio Barragan (both Valencia) Misses next match if booked: Lucas Digne, Rio Mavuba (both Lille) - Bayern Munich v BATE Borisov Misses next match if booked: Bastian Schweinsteiger, Javi Martinez, Dante (all Bayern) Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Rodionov, Artem Radkov (all BATE) - - Group G Barcelona v Benfica Misses next match if booked: Alex Song, Javier Mascherano, Pedro (all Barcelona), Bruno Cesar, Andre Almeida (Benfica) - Celtic v Spartak Moscow Suspended: Victor Wanyama (Celtic) Misses next match if booked: Marek Suchy, Kim Kallstrom (both Spartak) - - Group H Manchester United v CFR Cluj Misses next match if booked: Rafael Bastos (Cluj) - Braga v Galatasaray Suspended: Douglao (Braga) Misses next match if booked: Custodio (Braga) - - (Editing by Toby Davis)