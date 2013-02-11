Feb 11 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the last 16, first leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT)

Playing on Tuesday

Celtic v Juventus

Suspended: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Misses next match if booked: Arturo Vidal (Juventus)

-

Valencia v Paris St Germain

Suspended: Antonio Barragan (Valencia)

Misses next match if booked: Vicente Guaita, Tino Costa (both Valencia); Thiago Silva, Blaise Matuidi, Marco Verratti (all Paris St Germain)

- -

Playing on Wednesday

Real Madrid v Manchester United

Misses next match if booked: Sergio Ramos, Xabi Alonso (both Real Madrid)

-

Shakhtar Donetsk v Borussia Dortmund

Suspended: Olexandr Kucher (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Misses next match if booked: Tomas Hubschman, Luiz Adriano (both Shakhtar Donetsk)

- - - - (Edited by Tom Pilcher)