Feb 18 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the last 16, first leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT)

Playing on Tuesday

Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Suspended: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)

Misses next match if booked: Laurent Koscielny, Santi Cazorla (both Arsenal); Dante, Javi Martinez, Bastian Schweinsteiger (all Bayern Munich)

Porto v Malaga

Misses next match if booked: Abdoulaye Ba (Porto); Weligton, Sergio Sanchez (both Malaga)

Playing on Wednesday

AC Milan v Barcelona

Misses next match if booked: Mathieu Flamini, Riccardo Montolivo, Daniele Bonera (all AC Milan); Javier Mascherano, Pedro Rodriguez, Adriano, Alex Song (all Barcelona)

Galatasaray v Schalke 04

Misses next match if booked: Albert Riera, Burak Yilmaz (both Galatasaray); Jermaine Jones, Joel Matip (both Schalke 04)

