Sept 30 Champions League disciplinary situation
ahead of this week's group stage matches.
Playing on Tuesday
Group E
Basel v Schalke 04
Suspended: Jermaine Jones (Schalke 04)
-
Steaua Bucharest v Chelsea
Suspended: Ramires (Chelsea)
- -
Group F
Borussia Dortmund v Olympique Marseille
Roman Weidenfeller (Borussia Dortmund)
- -
Group G
Porto v Atletico Madrid
Suspended: Steven Defour (Porto), Diego Costa (Atletico
Madrid)
- -
Playing on Wednesday
Group A
Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester United
Suspended: Nani (Manchester United)
- -
