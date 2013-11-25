Nov 25 Champions League group stage fixtures (1945 GMT unless stated).

Playing on Tuesday

Group E

Basel v Chelsea

Misses next match if booked: Fabian Schaer (Basel)

- -

Steaua Bucharest v Schalke 04

Misses next match if booked: Alexandru Bourceanu, Lukasz Szukala (both Steaua Bucharest), Jermaine Jones, Marco Hoeger (both Schalke 04)

- -

Group F

Borussia Dortmund v Napoli

Misses next match if booked: Sven Bender, Robert Lewandowski (both Borussia Dortmund)

-

Arsenal v Olympique Marseille

Misses next match if booked: Nicolas N'Koulou, Alaixys Romao, Dimitri Payet (all Olympique Marseille)

- -

Group G

Zenit St Petersburg v Atletico Madrid (1700)

Misses next match if booked: Igor Smolnikov, Tomas Hubocan (both Zenit St Petersburg); Juanfran (Atletico Madrid)

-

Porto v Austria Vienna

Misses next match if booked: Alex Sandro (Porto); Philipp Hosiner, Christian Ramsebner (both Austria Vienna)

- -

Group H

Ajax Amsterdam v Barcelona

Suspended: Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona)

Misses next match if booked: Stefano Denswil (Ajax Amsterdam); Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona)

-

Celtic v AC Milan

Suspended: Scott Brown, Nir Biton (both Celtic)

Misses next match if booked: Emilio Izaguirre, Georgios Samaras (both Celtic); Sulley Muntari (AC Milan)

- - - -

Playing on Wednesday

Group A

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Sociedad

Suspended: Markel Bergara (Real Sociedad)

Misses next match if booked: Alex Teixeira (Shakhtar Donetsk); Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad)

-

Bayer Leverkusen v Manchester United

Suspended: Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United)

Misses next match if booked: Emre Can (Bayer Leverkusen)

- -

Group B

Juventus v FC Copenhagen

Misses next match if booked: Arturo Vidal (Juventus); Thomas Delaney (FC Copenhagen)

-

Real Madrid v Galatasaray

Suspended: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Misses next match if booked: Albert Riera (Galatasaray)

- -

Group C

Paris St Germain v Olympiakos Piraeus

Misses next match if booked: Gregory van der Wiel (Paris St Germain); Giannis Maniatis (Olympiakos)

-

Anderlecht v Benfica

Suspended: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)

Misses next match if booked: Massimo Bruno, Fabrice N'Sakala (both Anderlecht); Nicolas Gaitan, Enzo Perez (both Benfica)

- -

Group D

Manchester City v Viktoria Plzen

Misses next match if booked: Yaya Toure (Manchester City); David Limbersky, Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen)

- - - - (Compiled by Toby Davis)