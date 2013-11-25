Nov 25 Champions League group stage fixtures (1945 GMT unless stated).
Playing on Tuesday
Group E
Basel v Chelsea
Misses next match if booked: Fabian Schaer (Basel)
- -
Steaua Bucharest v Schalke 04
Misses next match if booked: Alexandru Bourceanu, Lukasz Szukala (both Steaua Bucharest), Jermaine Jones, Marco Hoeger (both Schalke 04)
- -
Group F
Borussia Dortmund v Napoli
Misses next match if booked: Sven Bender, Robert Lewandowski (both Borussia Dortmund)
-
Arsenal v Olympique Marseille
Misses next match if booked: Nicolas N'Koulou, Alaixys Romao, Dimitri Payet (all Olympique Marseille)
- -
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg v Atletico Madrid (1700)
Misses next match if booked: Igor Smolnikov, Tomas Hubocan (both Zenit St Petersburg); Juanfran (Atletico Madrid)
-
Porto v Austria Vienna
Misses next match if booked: Alex Sandro (Porto); Philipp Hosiner, Christian Ramsebner (both Austria Vienna)
- -
Group H
Ajax Amsterdam v Barcelona
Suspended: Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona)
Misses next match if booked: Stefano Denswil (Ajax Amsterdam); Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona)
-
Celtic v AC Milan
Suspended: Scott Brown, Nir Biton (both Celtic)
Misses next match if booked: Emilio Izaguirre, Georgios Samaras (both Celtic); Sulley Muntari (AC Milan)
- - - -
Playing on Wednesday
Group A
Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Sociedad
Suspended: Markel Bergara (Real Sociedad)
Misses next match if booked: Alex Teixeira (Shakhtar Donetsk); Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad)
-
Bayer Leverkusen v Manchester United
Suspended: Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United)
Misses next match if booked: Emre Can (Bayer Leverkusen)
- -
Group B
Juventus v FC Copenhagen
Misses next match if booked: Arturo Vidal (Juventus); Thomas Delaney (FC Copenhagen)
-
Real Madrid v Galatasaray
Suspended: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Misses next match if booked: Albert Riera (Galatasaray)
- -
Group C
Paris St Germain v Olympiakos Piraeus
Misses next match if booked: Gregory van der Wiel (Paris St Germain); Giannis Maniatis (Olympiakos)
-
Anderlecht v Benfica
Suspended: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)
Misses next match if booked: Massimo Bruno, Fabrice N'Sakala (both Anderlecht); Nicolas Gaitan, Enzo Perez (both Benfica)
- -
Group D
Manchester City v Viktoria Plzen
Misses next match if booked: Yaya Toure (Manchester City); David Limbersky, Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen)
- - - - (Compiled by Toby Davis)