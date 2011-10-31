Oct 31 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the fourth round of group stage matches (1945 GMT kick off unless stated)

Playing on Tuesday

Group E

Valencia v Bayer Leverkusen

Misses next match if booked: Ever Banega, David Albelda (both Valencia)

-

Racing Genk v Chelsea

Suspended: Daniel Pudil (Racing Genk)

Misses next match if booked: David Luiz (Chelsea)

- -

Group F

Arsenal v Olympique Marseille

Misses next match if booked: Jeremy Morel (Olympique Marseille)

-

Borussia Dortmund v Olympiakos Piraeus

Misses next match if booked: Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund)

- -

Group G

Zenit St Petersburg v Shakhtar Donetsk (1700)

Misses next match if booked: Darijo Srna, Olexandr Chyzhov (both Shakhtar Donetsk)

-

APOEL Nicosia v Porto

Misses next match if booked: Helio Pinto (APOEL Nicosia), Alvaro Pereira, Nicolas Otamendi (both Porto)

- -

Group H

BATE Borisov v AC Milan (1700)

Suspended: Gennaro Gattuso (AC Milan)

Misses next match if booked: Marko Simic (BATE Borisov)

-

Viktoria Plzen v Barcelona

Misses next match if booked: Dani Alves (Barcelona)

- - -

Playing on Wednesday

Group A

Bayern Munich v Napoli

Suspended: Paolo Cannavaro (Napoli)

Misses next match if booked: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich), Salvatore Aronica, Christian Maggio (both Napoli)

-

Villarreal v Manchester City

Misses next match if booked: Giuseppe Rossi (Villarreal)

- -

Group B

Trabzonspor v CSKA Moscow

Misses next match if booked: Alanzinho (Trabzonspor)

-

Inter Milan v Lille

Misses next match if booked: Benoit Pedretti (Lille)

- -

Group C

Manchester United v Otelul Galati

Suspended: Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United), Milan Perendija (Otelul Galati)

Misses next match if booked: Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Cornel Rapa, Sergiu Costin (both Otelul Galati)

-

Benfica v Basel

Suspended: Emerson (Benfica)

Misses next match if booked: Marco Streller, Alexander Frei (both Basel)

- -

Group D

Ajax Amsterdam v Dinamo Zagreb

Misses next match if booked: Sammir, Jerko Leko (both Dinamo Zagreb)