Oct 31 Champions League disciplinary situation
ahead of the fourth round of group stage matches (1945 GMT kick
off unless stated)
Playing on Tuesday
Group E
Valencia v Bayer Leverkusen
Misses next match if booked: Ever Banega, David Albelda
(both Valencia)
-
Racing Genk v Chelsea
Suspended: Daniel Pudil (Racing Genk)
Misses next match if booked: David Luiz (Chelsea)
- -
Group F
Arsenal v Olympique Marseille
Misses next match if booked: Jeremy Morel (Olympique
Marseille)
-
Borussia Dortmund v Olympiakos Piraeus
Misses next match if booked: Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia
Dortmund)
- -
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg v Shakhtar Donetsk (1700)
Misses next match if booked: Darijo Srna, Olexandr Chyzhov
(both Shakhtar Donetsk)
-
APOEL Nicosia v Porto
Misses next match if booked: Helio Pinto (APOEL Nicosia),
Alvaro Pereira, Nicolas Otamendi (both Porto)
- -
Group H
BATE Borisov v AC Milan (1700)
Suspended: Gennaro Gattuso (AC Milan)
Misses next match if booked: Marko Simic (BATE Borisov)
-
Viktoria Plzen v Barcelona
Misses next match if booked: Dani Alves (Barcelona)
- - -
Playing on Wednesday
Group A
Bayern Munich v Napoli
Suspended: Paolo Cannavaro (Napoli)
Misses next match if booked: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern
Munich), Salvatore Aronica, Christian Maggio (both Napoli)
-
Villarreal v Manchester City
Misses next match if booked: Giuseppe Rossi (Villarreal)
- -
Group B
Trabzonspor v CSKA Moscow
Misses next match if booked: Alanzinho (Trabzonspor)
-
Inter Milan v Lille
Misses next match if booked: Benoit Pedretti (Lille)
- -
Group C
Manchester United v Otelul Galati
Suspended: Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United), Milan
Perendija (Otelul Galati)
Misses next match if booked: Michael Carrick (Manchester
United), Cornel Rapa, Sergiu Costin (both Otelul Galati)
-
Benfica v Basel
Suspended: Emerson (Benfica)
Misses next match if booked: Marco Streller, Alexander Frei
(both Basel)
- -
Group D
Ajax Amsterdam v Dinamo Zagreb
Misses next match if booked: Sammir, Jerko Leko (both Dinamo
Zagreb)
