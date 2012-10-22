Oct 22 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the third round of group stage matches
Playing on Tuesday
Group F
BATE Borisov v Valencia
Misses next match if booked: Aleksandr Pavlov (BATE Borisov)
Lille v Bayern Munich
Suspended: Mathieu Debuchy (Lille)
Group G
Spartak Moscow v Benfica (1600)
Suspended: Luisao (Benfica), Juan Insaurralde (Spartak Moscow)
Misses next match if booked: Bruno Cesar, Nemanja Matic (both Benfica)
Barcelona v Celtic
Suspended: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
Misses next match if booked: Victor Wanyama (Celtic)
Group H
Galatasaray v CFR Cluj
Misses next match if booked: Felipe Melo (Galatasaray)
Playing on Wednesday (1845 unless stated)
Group B
Montpellier HSC v Olympiakos Piraeus
Suspended: Garry Bocaly (Montpellier)
Group C
Zenit St Petersburg v Anderlecht (1600)
Misses next match if booked: Marcin Wasilewski (Anderlecht)
-
Malaga v AC Milan
Misses next match if booked: Martin Demichelis (Malaga)
Group D
Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester City
Misses next match if booked: Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)
- - - - (Edited by Tom Pilcher)