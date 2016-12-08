Dec 8 European soccer's governing body has charged Dynamo Kiev and Besiktas with disciplinary offences after their Champions League encounter in Kiev was marred by fan violence.

Ten people were treated in hospital for knife wounds after hundreds of Dynamo Kiev and Besiktas fans clashed in the Ukrainian capital before Tuesday's match, which Dynamo won 6-0.

Both teams have been charged for crowd disturbances and fans setting off fireworks, UEFA said.

Dynamo have also been charged for insufficient organisation due to a lack of fan segregation and fans blocking stairways at the Olympiyskiy stadium.

Besiktas also face an additional charge after their supporters caused damage to the stadium.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with both cases on Feb. 2. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)