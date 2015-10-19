KIEV Oct 19 Chelsea will be without forwards Pedro and Loic Remy for Tuesday's Champions League visit to Dynamo Kiev.

Manager Jose Mourinho told a news conference on Monday that both players had minor injuries and would not be risked against the Group G joint leaders.

Premier League champions Chelsea have made a poor start to the season but were boosted by Saturday's 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

The Londoners, who won the Champions League in 2012, have three points from two games in Group G, one fewer than Kiev and Porto. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Rex Gowar)