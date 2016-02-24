KIEV Feb 24 Manchester City moved within touching distance of a first appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals after a dynamic first-half display at Dynamo Kiev helped them secure a 3-1 last-16 first-leg win on Wednesday.

City were irrepressible in the opening 45 minutes, slicing through their opponents almost at will and taking a 2-0 lead with goals from Sergio Aguero and David Silva.

The hosts, however, improved dramatically after the restart and Vitaliy Buyalskiy's deflected effort reduced the arrears to fire up the home crowd and spur on the Dynamo players.

City keeper Joe Hart was forced into a superb save to deny Buyalskiy an equaliser, but Yaya Toure curled home late on to leave the tie firmly balanced in City's favour ahead of the return leg on March 15. (Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)