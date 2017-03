Dec 9 Denys Garmash scored a fortuitous goal to earn Dynamo Kiev a 1-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday and enable the Ukrainian champions to grab a place in the Champions League last 16.

Playing in an empty stadium because of a UEFA ban, Dynamo's winner came courtesy of a good deal of fortune when Maccabi's Tal Ben Chaim deflected a free kick towards his own goal.

Goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic could only push the ball into the path of Garmash, who accepted the 16th minute gift gratefully.

The goal was enough for Dynamo to leapfrog Porto, who lost 2-0 at Chelsea, and snatch second place in Group G.

UEFA had ordered Kiev to play two home games in an empty stadium after racist attacks on Chelsea fans at an earlier Champions League match.

They will also have to hold the home leg of their last 16 tie behind closed doors. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Rex Gowar)