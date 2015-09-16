KIEV, Sept 16 Vitaliy Buyalskyi came off the bench to score a late equaliser and earn Dynamo Kiev a 2-2 draw with Porto in their opening Champions League Group C match on Wednesday.

After a two-year absence from the group stages, Kiev made a great start when Oleg Gusev scored after 20 minutes.

Porto were level three minutes later when Vincent Aboubakar outjumped his marker and he put the visitors in front after the break following a corner.

Buyalskyi saved Kiev though, racing onto Serhiy Rybalka's mis-hit drive and firing past Iker Casillas. (Editing by Martyn Herman)