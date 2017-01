Sept 27 Borussia Dortmund's Andre Schuerrle came off the bench to snatch a late goal and earn a deserved point as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Champions League holders Real Madrid in a compelling Group F encounter on Tuesday.

The Germany international lashed high into the net from close range to level in the 87th minute after Raphael Varane had restored Real's advantage in the 68th.

The France defender's goal made up for an earlier slip that allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to cancel out Cristiano Ronaldo's 17th minute opener towards the end of the first half.

Dortmund and Real each have four points with the Germans top on goal difference, while Sporting Lisbon are third on three points after beating visitors Legia Warsaw 2-0. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Ken Ferris)