DORTMUND, Germany, April 12 Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said his team felt ignored by the football authorities after being made to play AS Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after an attack on their bus.

The quarter-final first leg at home to AS Monaco was postponed on Tuesday after three explosions went off near the Dortmund bus as it made its way to the stadium, injuring Spanish defender Marc Bartra.

The match was immediately rescheduled for Wednesday and Monaco ran out 3-2 winners in what turned out to be a pulsating encounter.

UEFA said it made the decision after consulting both teams, however Tuchel said he and his players were not asked.

"We weren't asked at any point. We were told by text message that the decision had been made in Switzerland," he said in post-match interviews. "When they told us 'you're up tomorrow', we felt completely ignored."

"We would have liked more time to take stock," he added. "This gives you the feeling of impotence, that we have to keep functioning and nothing else matters.

"I encouraged everyone to take the game seriously but football is not the most important thing in the world." (Reporting by Ed Dove and Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)