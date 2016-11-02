* Dortmund beat Sporting 1-0 to advance to knockout stage

* Ramos scored winner in 12th minute

* Colombian played in place of dropped Aubameyang

* Dortmund next play Legia, Sporting host Real Madrid

DORTMUND, Germany, Nov 2 Last-minute starter Adrian Ramos scored a first-half header to give Borussia Dortmund a narrow 1-0 victory over Sporting on Wednesday and earn a spot in the knockout stage of the Champions League with two Group F matches to spare.

The 30-year-old Colombian was slipped into the starting lineup an hour before the start after top striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was surprisingly dropped, and he headed in the winner in the 12th minute.

Dortmund are on 10 points and are certain of a top-two finish and a spot in the knockout stage, with two games left to play.

Sporting's second defeat to the Germans means the Portuguese team, on three points, must win their remaining games with second-placed Real Madrid now on eight points after their 3-3 draw at Legia Warsaw. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband)