DORTMUND, Germany Nov 22 Already-qualified Borussia Dortmund crushed Legia Warsaw 8-4 on Tuesday to set a record for the most goals scored in a Champions League match helped by a Marco Reus hat-trick in Group F.

Rampant Dortmund netted five times in 15 minutes with Shinji Kagawa grabbing two goals while Reus, back after six months out injured, completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Dortmund are top on 13 points, two ahead of Real Madrid, who beat Sporting 2-1 away, before the two sides meet in Spain in December to decide who takes top spot in the section.

