BERLIN Oct 18 Bundesliga champions Borussia
Dortmund will be without forward Lucas Barrios in their
Champions League Group F game at Olympiakos Piraeus on
Wednesday, the club said.
Paraguay international Barrios, who had only recently
returned from an injury that saw him miss the start of the
season, broke off training on Monday and tests showed a minor
muscle injury.
"Lucas Barrios will remain in Dortmund along with Patrick
Owomoyela," Dortmund said before departing for Athens.
Owomoyela, who is also just back from a long injury break,
suffered a partial muscle tear in their 2-0 win over Werder
Bremen on Friday.
Dortmund are third in Group F with one point from two games,
ahead of Olympiakos, who lost both their opening games.
Olympique Marseille lead the standings with six points, two
ahead of Arsenal.
