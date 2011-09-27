MUNICH, Germany, Sept 27 Borussia Dortmund's departure to Marseille for their Champions League game against the Ligue 1 side was delayed by about 50 minutes on Tuesday when their bus driver was stopped for speeding, the club said.

The team was on its way to the airport when the bus driver went through a 30 kilometres per hour (kph) zone at a speed of 45kph and police stopped the vehicle to hand out a speeding ticket.

Midfielder Mario Goetze said: "We wondered what happened but it was amusing."

German champions Dortmund take on Marseille in their second Group F game after drawing 1-1 at home against Arsenal. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)