Soccer-Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
DORTMUND, Germany May 15 Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze is expected to recover from a muscle injury in time for the Champions League final against German rivals Bayern Munich on May 25, Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp said on Wednesday.
The talented 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who has already agreed to join Bayern from next season, picked up the muscle injury early in Dortmund's semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on April 30.
"Right now it looks like Goetze could be ready for the final," Klopp told reporters. "His recovery is going according to plan.
"We will intensify training gradually during the week and the plan is for him to join the team training next week. Then we will see if it is good enough."
The Germany international was instrumental in helping Dortmund secure successive league titles from 2011 and helping guide the side to this year's Champions League final at Wembley.
However, Goetze shocked Dortmund fans when his transfer to Bayern was announced a matter of hours before last month's first leg against Real Madrid. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)
Feb 28 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
Feb 28 Chelsea wing back Victor Moses will temporarily cast aside the fond memories of his time at West Ham United when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.