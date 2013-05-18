Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
BERLIN May 18 Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels will be battling to be fit for the Champions League final against Bayern Munich after limping off in the 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to Hoffenheim in the season finale on Saturday.
"For the Champions League final there are concerns about Hummels," Klopp told reporters.
Dortmund, European champions in 1997, take on rivals Bayern in the first all-German final of the competition in London's Wembley stadium on May 25.
They are already racing to get offensive midfielder Mario Goetze fit in time for the game with the player recovering from a muscle injury picked up in their semi-final second leg against Real Madrid. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.