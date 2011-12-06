(adds details)

Dec 6 Olympique Marseille scored twice in the last five minutes as they came from 2-0 behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 away on Tuesday and dramatically snatch a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Mathieu Valbuena's spectacular 87th minute winner allowed Marseille to grab second place by one point from Olympiakos Piraeus, who beat Group F winners Arsenal 3-1 and for a time thought they were going through.

Jakub Blaszczykowski and a Mats Hummels penalty gave German champions Dortmund a 2-0 lead in just over half an hour.

Loic Remy headed one back in first-half stoppage time, Andre Ayew equalised with five minutes to go but that what still not enough until substitute Valbuena scored with a curling right-foot drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Needing a near miracle to qualify, Dortmund went ahead in the 23rd minute following a long throw-in on the right which was brought under control by Robert Lewandowski before his fellow Pole Blaszczykowski fired in from close range.

They increased their lead in the 32nd minute when Sebastian Kehl was fouled and Hummels converted the penalty. Kehl was carried off on a stretcher with an apparent head injury before the penalty was taken.

The French side, very inconsistent in Ligue 1, pulled one back deep into first-half stoppage time with their first real attack, Remy stealing in front of his marker to meet Morgan Amalfitano's cross with a diving header.

Ayew headed the equaliser in the 85th minute and Dortmund were still recovering for that when Valbuena hit the decisive goal which sent the away fans into raptures.

Before the late burst Olympiakos thought they were going through but the Greeks must now settle for the Europa League.

French champions Lille have to beat Trabzonspor on Wednesday to join Marseille in the last 16 draw with fellow French side Olympique Lyon having little chance of progressing.

