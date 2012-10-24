DORTMUND, Germany Oct 24 Borussia Dortmund outclassed nine-times European Cup winners Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday, choking them with constant pressing and scoring once in each half to go top of Champions League Group D.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski fired the hosts into a deserved 36th-minute lead in front of a sellout 65,000 crowd following a poor pass from defender Pepe.

Injury-hit Real bounced back two minutes later with a delicate lob by Cristiano Ronaldo over keeper Roman Weidenfeller from the edge of the box.

Dortmund then went back in front with a sweet, first-time shot from defender Marcel Schmelzer in the 64th minute after a weak punch by Real keeper Iker Casillas who had made a string of superb saves to keep his team in the game.

The Germans now have seven points from three games, one ahead of second-placed Real. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)