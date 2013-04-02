BERLIN, April 2 Borussia Dortmund's Marcel Schmelzer and Jakub Blaszczykowski will travel to Malaga for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg but it is up to team doctors to rule if they are fit to play, sports director Michael Zorc said on Tuesday.

Defender Schmelzer will need to wear a facemask after breaking his nose in the league on Saturday, while midfielder Blaszczykowski is nursing a groin injury.

"It is up the medical staff to have the final word," said Zorc prior to the team's departure. Dortmund have yet to lose a game in the tournament this season.

The 1997 Champions League winners, who host the Spaniards in the return leg later this month, are looking for their first semi-final appearance in 15 years.

"That time gap alone reveals how important this game is for us. We want to continue having fun on the pitch," Zorc told reporters. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)