DORTMUND, April 9 Borussia Dortmund struck twice in stoppage time to beat Malaga 3-2 and reach the Champions League semi-finals in dramatic fashion on Tuesday.

Malaga appeared to be heading into last four in their debut season in the Champions League but their dreams were dashed when stoppage time goals from Marco Reus and Felipe Santana sent the Germans through in a stunning encounter.

The Spaniards, who drew 0-0 in the first leg, stunned the 66,000 crowd in Dortmund when Joaquin shook off his markers and drilled in a low shot for the lead in the 25th minute.

Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski drew the hosts level in the 40th minute and they squandered a string of chances in the second half with Marco Reus and Mario Goetze.

Eliseu appeared to seal Dortmund's fate when he put the Spaniards ahead in the 82nd minute, but Reus and Santana scored late in the game to spark wild celebrations among the home fans. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)