DORTMUND, Germany, April 24 Forward Robert Lewandowski scored a stunning four goals to steer Borussia Dortmund to a 4-1 demolition of Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Dortmund's dazzling performance comes only a day after Bayern Munich crushed Barcelona 4-0 in the other semi-final first leg to raise the prospect of an all-German match-up in the final at Wembley in May.

Poland international Lewandowski, who looks set to leave after refusing to extend his contract past 2014, became the first person to score four goals in a Champions League semi-final, opening his account after eight minutes.

The 24-year-old added three more in the second half, including a penalty, leaving the nine-time European champions badly wounded. Cristiano Ronaldo had equalised just before the break for the Spaniards, who face a monumental task against still undefeated Dortmund in Tuesday's home second leg. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)