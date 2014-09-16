DORTMUND, Germany, Sept 16 Borussia Dortmund comfortably beat Arsenal 2-0 to launch their Champions League Group D campaign with a dominant performance that saw them overwhelm their error-prone opponents on Tuesday.

Italian forward Ciro Immobile, who has yet to score in the league for Dortmund, gave the hosts a deserved lead on the stroke of halftime with a solo effort after the hosts controlled possession and set the pace for much of the first half.

Winger Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who terrorised the Arsenal defence with his speed and also hit the post, added another goal after the break as the Germans, missing several players through injury, avenged last season's home loss to the English side.

The win puts Dortmund in the driving seat in Group D on three points with Galatasaray and Anderlecht drawing 1-1 in Turkey in the other game in the section. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)