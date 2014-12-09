Dec 9 Dortmund earned some relief from their domestic woes on Tuesday as they qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners -- but their 1-1 draw against Anderlecht told of a side still down on confidence and form.

Ciro Immobile's splendid 58th-minute goal had looked as if it would be enough to give the already qualified Germans, who had only climbed off the foot of the Bundesliga at the weekend, a victorious finale in Group D.

Yet Anderlecht, lively and with nothing to lose as they had already been eliminated, were finally rewarded for the threat they had offered at a nervous Westfalenstadion all evening when Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic headed a thumping 84th-minute equaliser.

It left Dortmund facing a nervous few last minutes, knowing that with Arsenal winning 4-1 at Galatasaray, another goal from the Belgians would deprive them of the advantage of finishing in top spot, but they were well worth their morale-boosting win. (Writing by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)