BERLIN, March 17 Borussia Dortmund will need to play an "exceptional game" if they are to end their recent scoring difficulties and advance past Juventus into the Champions League last eight, coach Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.

Dortmund, who won the trophy against Italy's Juve in 1997, lost the first leg 2-1 in Turin and have not scored in the last two league games, raising concerns of another goal drought after a bad first half to the Bundesliga season.

"We face the greatest challenge there is in football, to score against an Italian team which will advance with a 0-0 draw," Klopp told reporters ahead of Wednesday's round of 16 second leg.

"Fact is Juve are experienced, very clever, in football terms good but not invincible. If you are in the last 16 and want to advance you need to play at least one exceptional game out of two.

"We did not do it in the first leg so hopefully we will do it tomorrow."

Klopp knows his team need to start scoring again and shrugged off suggestions they had lost their way in attack following their last two goalless draws after four straight league wins lifted them off the bottom of the Bundesliga.

"We know how to be dangerous, we know how to score. We just have to use the right spaces, take the right decision. That was rare in the last two games. Juve will challenge us with their disciplined defence," said Klopp.

"But at the end of the day we don't need to win 9-0, just 1-0."

Captain Mats Hummels said it was no different to a league game where a goalless draw was never enough at the start of the game.

"In a way this game is like in the Bundesliga where a 0-0 is not enough. But here a 1-0 is satisfactory for everyone," Hummels told reporters.

"It's not like against Real Madrid last season where we had to score three or four goals to advance. Here we have to use the chances we get, be a bit more accurate in the last third of the pitch." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)