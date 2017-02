DORTMUND, Germany Nov 1 Borussia Dortmund beat Olympiakos Piraeus 1-0 with a first-half goal from Kevin Grosskreutz on Tuesday to give themselves a Champions League lifeline and move up to third spot in Group F.

The Germany international stunned the visitors after seven minutes, rifling in from 22 metres for Dortmund's first Champions League win of the season.

The Greeks, needing at least a draw to stay in the hunt for a top-two finish, battled hard but created few clear chances and it was Dortmund who could have scored again when Robert Lewandowski hit the post on the hour.

The result lifted the Bundesliga champions above the Greeks, into third place on four points from four games with Arsenal and Olympique Marseille leading the group.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)