Dec 4 Reserve Borussia Dortmund striker Julian Schieber earned his side a 1-0 win over outclassed Manchester City on Tuesday, ensuring the English champions finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Schieber, starting only his second match since his move from Nuremberg in the close season, slid home Jakub Blaszczykowski's cross in the 57th minute.

He was standing in for Robert Lewandowski as Dortmund, who completed their campaign with four wins and two draws, rested several first-team regulars having secured top spot in Group D.

Winless City, who finished with three points from six games, had been eliminated and only had outside hope of clinching third place and qualifying for the Europa League.

Dortmund rested Polish trio Lewandowski, Blaszczykowski and Lukasz Piszczek while Mario Goetze, with a minor injury, was ruled out along with Neven Subotic, Sebastian Kehl and Sven Bender.

The English champions started with Carlos Tevez partnering Edin Dzeko in attack and Sergio Aguero on the bench.

Dortmund had the best chance of an uninspiring first half when Marco Reus cut inside his marker and scraped the outside of the post with a low left-foot shot.

Mats Hummels just failed to make contact with Marcel Schmelzer's free kick, then Joe Hart tipped away an Ivan Perisic volley and saved Kevin Grosskreutz's shot at the foot of the post as Dortmund made an electrifying start to the second half.

The goal duly arrived when halftime substitute Blaszczykowski burst down the right and sent over an inviting low cross which Schieber turned in from six metres.

Tevez managed to slip through three defenders but his shot was parried by goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller in a rare moment of City inspiration. (Created by Brian Homewood)