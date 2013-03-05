DORTMUND, Germany, March 5 Former European Cup winners Borussia Dortmund marched into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 15 years by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 on Tuesday to advance 5-2 on aggregate.

First-half goals from central defender Felipe Santana, a replacement for Mats Hummels, and Mario Goetze effectively killed off the tie following the 2-2 first-leg draw in Ukraine in February.

Jakub Blaszczykowski's close-range effort on the hour buried any lingering hopes for Shakhtar who had come out fighting in the second half.

The Bundesliga champions have now won every home game in the competition this season after also beating Real Madrid, Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester City in the group stage. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)