DORTMUND, Germany Nov 3 Borussia Dortmund have been up and down like a violinist's elbow this term but Juergen Klopp hopes a calm approach on Tuesday will allow his team to play the right tune against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Dortmund are struggling in the Bundesliga, having slid into the relegation zone, although their results have been perfect in the Champions League and they go into their latest Group D match with a 100 percent winning record from three games.

Arsenal are in second position on six points while Galatasaray and Anderlecht have one point apiece.

Victory over the Turks would send Dortmund through to the knockout stages and lift spirits after a 2-1 defeat at Bayern Munich on Saturday put them in a dangerous position domestically.

"In a difficult phase calm is what is needed. I feel it and am trying to use it to our advantage," coach Klopp told a news conference on Monday.

"We aren't desperate, we have made some mistakes and our finishing is lacking something. That's all it is.

"We expect a confident opponent in Galatasaray and we will be prepared for that."

Dortmund, last season's Bundesliga runners-up, have lost seven of their 10 domestic league games but Klopp saw encouraging signs against champions Bayern.

"We can only concentrate on the next game and not beyond," said the coach who is witnessing the club's worst slump since he joined in 2008.

"We showed a positive development against Bayern, even if we did not get a result. We will try to build on that and a good result will boost confidence."

Midfielder Sebastian Kehl said the squad were focusing on qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League.

"I have the feeling that we the players -- like the club -- have remained calm," explained Kehl. "The situation is by no means hopeless.

"Obviously the situation is not ideal but we want to seal our spot (in the next stage)." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)