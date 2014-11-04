* Galatasaray slump to 4-1 defeat

* Reus paves the way for Dortmund (Adds Galatasaray quotes)

DORTMUND, Germany Nov 4 Borussia Dortmund shrugged off their dismal domestic form to sweep past Galatasaray 4-1 on Tuesday and cruise into the last 16 of the Champions League with two matches to spare.

Germany international Marco Reus, on the transfer wish-list of several leading European clubs, slotted in the first goal after 39 minutes.

Central defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who also hit the woodwork, and Ciro Immobile netted in the second half before Semih Kaya added an own goal with four minutes left as Dortmund made it four wins from four games in Group D.

Galatasaray pulled one back through Hakan Balta's header in the 70th minute but could do little to counter Dortmund's attacking punch.

Dortmund, who have plunged into the relegation zone in the Bundesliga, have 12 points in Group D, five ahead of Arsenal who drew 3-3 with Anderlecht (two points) on Tuesday. Galatasaray are bottom on one point.

"We fought from the very first minute and played a really good game," coach Juergen Klopp told reporters. "If it did not work tactically we tried to do it with passion.

"I saw today that the team was stable but Galatasaray kept playing good football and made it hard for us."

The last time Dortmund won their first four group games they went on to lift the Champions League title -- in 1997.

Tuesday's match was twice briefly interrupted as Galatasaray fans threw firecrackers on to the pitch near the corner flag.

"It was not a fair result if you look at our performance tonight," said coach Cesare Prandelli.

"The guys worked very hard. We conceded the goals because of some little mistakes. We will improve in time."

FIERY START

The hosts got off to a fiery start, eager to bounce back from Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Bayern Munich -- their fifth straight reverse in the Bundesliga.

Reus fired wide and it was all Dortmund in the opening minutes with the Turks dropping back, deep in their own half.

The visitors had one good chance with Wesley Sneijder seeing his bicycle kick smothered by keeper Roman Weidenfeller but with possession close to 70 percent Dortmund circulated the ball, looking for a chink in the armour of the opposition.

The home side went close when Papastathopoulos rose high to connect with a Reus corner and his header cannoned off the bar.

Reus then showed him how it was done, slotting the ball through the legs of keeper Fernando Muslera after a perfectly-timed pass from Lukasz Piszczek sent the attacking midfielder charging through.

Dortmund looked nothing like the team that is struggling domestically, pouring forward at every opportunity with the driving rain making the pitch slippery.

Papastathopoulos gave them a two-goal cushion when he beat Muslera to the ball and drilled in from close range after a header from Sebastian Kehl in the 56th minute.

Galatasaray breathed new life into the game through Balta's thumping header in the 70th minute but Dortmund struck again thanks to substitute Immobile and the own goal from Kaya. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)