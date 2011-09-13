Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
DORTMUND, Germany, Sept 13 Substitute Ivan Perisic volleyed in two minutes from time to hand Borussia Dortmund a deserved 1-1 draw against Arsenal in their Champions League Group F opener on Tuesday.
Arsenal looked to be cruising to an unexpected victory after taking a first-half lead through captain Robin van Persie but Perisic thundered in to rescue a draw.
The English club had to endure a barrage of attacks and were lucky not to concede a goal before captain Van Persie struck on 42 minutes, firing in after a defensive blunder by Dortmund captain Sebastian Kehl.
The hosts, 1997 Champions League winners and making their first appearance in Europe's premier competition in eight years, got off to a flying start in front of 65,000 fans but looked to have been punished for a string of missed chances before Perisic's equaliser.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)