DORTMUND, Germany, April 8 Lacklustre Real Madrid edged past Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate after slumping to a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday to advance to the Champions League semi-finals and stay on track for their tenth crown.

Two first half goals by Marco Reus, both coming from Real mistakes, gave Dortmund a deserved lead as the Spaniards, who had a penalty saved in the 17th minute, were left mesmerised by the Germans' frantic pace.

Real, with top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo left on the bench due a minor knee injury, saw their 3-0 advantage from the first leg in Madrid almost evaporate in a disastrous first half for them.

Real, who twice lost to Dortmund in Germany in last season's competition including a 4-1 thrashing in the first leg of their semi-final, briefly recovered in the second half before the Germans, last season's runners-up, again surged forward, missing half a dozen clear scoring chances and also hitting the post. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rex Gowar)