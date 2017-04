DORTMUND, March 18 Carlos Tevez scored twice and set up another as Juventus crushed Borussia Dortmund 3-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals for only the second time since 2006 with a 5-1 aggregate victory.

The Argentine forward drilled in from distance after three minutes and then set up Alvaro Morata for their second goal 20 minutes from time. Tevez added his second late in the game with the Germans well beaten.

Serie A leaders Juventus, unbeaten in their last 12 matches away from home in all competitions, were never threatened by toothless Dortmund who had high hopes of overturning their first-leg defeat in Turin.

Dortmund failed to have a shot on target for more than an hour and only some smart saves by keeper Roman Weidenfeller prevented a heavier defeat. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)