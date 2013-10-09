BERLIN Oct 9 Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp has accepted a two-match ban by UEFA for an outburst during their 2-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League last month and will not appeal, the club said on Wednesday.

"My main motive is that I do not want to trivialise my behaviour and deflect attention from it," Klopp said. "I fully stand by my responsibility and accept the decision with a heavy heart."

Klopp, who has already sat out one game when he watched from the stands last week as his team crushed Olympique Marseille 3-0, will also be in the tribune for their Group F game at Arsenal on Oct. 22.

The German coach was sent off in Naples after angrily confronting the fourth official for not letting his defender Neven Subotic back on to the pitch quickly after an injury break. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)