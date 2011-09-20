BERLIN, Sept 20 Borussia Dortmund defender
Marcel Schmelzer will most likely miss next week's Champions
League game at Olympique Marseille after being ruled out for a
week with a muscle injury picked up in Sunday's 2-1 defeat by
Hanover 96, the club said.
Germany international Schmelzer will miss their Bundesliga
match against Mainz 05 on Saturday and is unlikely to be fit in
time for the Champions League encounter with Marseille next
Wednesday.
"He will be doing rehabilitation work until Monday and then
can return to team training," the club said on their website
(www.bvb.de). "So playing in Marseille on Sept. 28 is
unrealistic."
The German champions drew 1-1 at home to Arsenal in their
first Champions League Group F match last week. Marseille are
top of the group after a 1-0 victory at Olympiakos Piraeus.
