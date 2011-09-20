BERLIN, Sept 20 Borussia Dortmund defender Marcel Schmelzer will most likely miss next week's Champions League game at Olympique Marseille after being ruled out for a week with a muscle injury picked up in Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Hanover 96, the club said.

Germany international Schmelzer will miss their Bundesliga match against Mainz 05 on Saturday and is unlikely to be fit in time for the Champions League encounter with Marseille next Wednesday.

"He will be doing rehabilitation work until Monday and then can return to team training," the club said on their website (www.bvb.de). "So playing in Marseille on Sept. 28 is unrealistic."

The German champions drew 1-1 at home to Arsenal in their first Champions League Group F match last week. Marseille are top of the group after a 1-0 victory at Olympiakos Piraeus. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)