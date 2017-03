April 30 Statistics surrounding Borussia Dortmund's 4-3 aggregate victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

* This is the fifth time Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has been knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals in seven last four attempts.

* Tuesday's 2-0 defeat was Borussia Dortmund's first loss in the Champions League this season (seven wins, four draws).

* Real Madrid are the first team to be knocked out of the Champions League in three consecutive semi-finals.

* Dortmund have a chance to become the second German team to win more than one European Cup, after Bayern Munich who have won Europe's leading club competition four times.

