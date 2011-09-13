Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Sept 13 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League Group F match between Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal at the BVB stadium.
Borussia Dortmund: 1-Roman Weidenfeller; 26-Lukasz Piszczek, 4-Neven Subotic, 15-Mats Hummels, 29-Marcel Schmelzer; 22-Sven Bender, 5-Sebastian Kehl, 11-Mario Goetze, 23-Shinji Kagawa, 19-Kevin Grosskreutz; 9-Robert Lewandowski.
Arsenal: 13-Wojciech Szczesny; 3-Bacary Sagna, 4-Per Mertesacker, 6-Laurent Koscielny, 28-Kieran Gibbs; 8-Mikel Arteta, 17-Alex Song, 27-Gervinho, 30-Yossi Benayoun; 10-Robin van Persie, 14-Theo Walcott.
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)