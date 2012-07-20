July 20 Fenerbahce, kicked out last season over
domestic match-fixing, have drawn Romania's Vaslui on their
return to the Champions League qualifiers.
Friday's draw for the third qualifying round, made at UEFA
headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, also paired Dynamo Kiev with
former European champions Feyenoord while group stage regulars
Panathinaikos will face Motherwell.
Belgium champions Anderlecht were drawn against Irish
counterparts Shamrock Rovers.
Fenerbahce were barred from the Champions League last season
over a domestic match-fixing scandal but escaped demotion to a
lower league after the Turkish federation decided in May to take
action against individuals and not the club.
Earlier this month, Fenerbahce chairman Aziz Yildirim was
sentenced to more than six years in jail, although he was
released pending an appeal. Other Fenerbahce executives were
also convicted, as were a former coach and executive from rival
Istanbul club Besiktas.
Fenerbahce finished second behind Galatasary in Turkey last
season to clinch a place in the Champions League qualifiers.
As usual, the draw was divided into two halves, one
featuring teams who qualified by winning their respective
leagues and the other for teams who finished as runners-up.
The top tie was in the non-champions half with Feyenoord,
winners of the European Cup in 1970, against three-times
semi-finalists Dynamo Kiev from Ukraine.
Scottish champions Celtic, European champions in 1967, will
almost certainly face Finnish champions HJK Helsinki, who have a
7-0 lead over Iceland's KR Rejkjavik from the first leg of their
second round tie which will be completed next week.
The third qualifying round ties will be played on July
31/Aug. 1 and Aug. 7/8.
The winners will compete for a place in the Champions League
group stage while the losers will go in to the Europa League
play-offs.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows;
mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:;
mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all
the latest; Olympic news go to here)