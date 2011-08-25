MONACO Aug 25 Holders Barcelona will face seven-times champions AC Milan, outsiders BATE Borisov of Belarus and Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic in the group stage of the Champions League following Thursday's draw.

Manchester United, beaten by Barcelona in last season's final at Wembley, will play old rivals Benfica, who they beat when they won their first European Cup in 1968, as well as FC Basel and Otelul Galati of Romania who are playing in their first Champions League campaign. (Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Ed Osmond)