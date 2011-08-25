Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
MONACO Aug 25 Holders Barcelona will face seven-times champions AC Milan, outsiders BATE Borisov of Belarus and Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic in the group stage of the Champions League following Thursday's draw.
Manchester United, beaten by Barcelona in last season's final at Wembley, will play old rivals Benfica, who they beat when they won their first European Cup in 1968, as well as FC Basel and Otelul Galati of Romania who are playing in their first Champions League campaign. (Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.