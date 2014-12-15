NYON Dec 15 The draw for the Champions League last 16 round made on Monday is as follows:

Paris St Germain (France) v Chelsea (England)

Manchester City (England) v Barcelona (Spain)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Juventus (Italy) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Schalke 04 (Germany) v Real Madrid (Spain)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) v Bayern Munich (Germany)

Arsenal (England) v AS Monaco (France)

FC Basel (Switzerland) v Porto (Portugal)

The first legs will be played on Feb.17/18 and Feb 24/25 with ther second legs being played on March 10/11 and March 17/18

