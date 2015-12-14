Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Dec 14 Monday's draw for the last 16 of the Champions League:
Gent v VfL Wolfsburg
AS Roma v Real Madrid
Paris St Germain v Chelsea
Arsenal v Barcelona
Juventus v Bayern Munich
PSV Eindhoven v Atletico Madrid
Benfica v Zenit St Petersburg
Dynamo Kiev v Manchester City
(First legs on Feb. 16-17 and 23-24. Return legs on March 8-9 and 15-16) (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".