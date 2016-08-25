Soccer-Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Jan 30 Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MONACO Aug 25 The draw for the Champions League group stage was made on Thursday.
GROUP A
Paris St Germain
Arsenal
Basel
Ludogorets
GROUP B
Benfica
Napoli
Dynamo Kiev
Besiktas
GROUP C
Barcelona
Manchester City
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Celtic
GROUP D
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
PSV Eindhoven
Rostov
GROUP E
CSKA Moscow
Bayer Leverkusen
Tottenham Hotspur
Monaco
GROUP F
Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Sporting Lisbon
Legia Warsaw
GROUP G
Leicester City
Porto
Club Bruges
FC Copenhagen
GROUP H
Juventus
Sevilla
Olympique Lyonnais
Dinamo Zagreb
LONDON, Jan 30 Five English Premier League and three Championship (second tier) soccer clubs are being investigated in relation to allegations of widespread historical child sex abuse in the sport dating back to the 1970s, British police said on Monday.
