* Barca to face AC Milan again
* Possible final against Real Madrid
* Real to visit upstarts APOEL
(Adds Guardiola, Bayern quotes, detail)
By Brian Homewood
NYON, Switzerland, March 16 Titleholders
Barcelona will have to again face seven-times winners AC Milan
in the Champions League quarter-finals after a draw which also
cleared the way for a final against their eternal rivals Real
Madrid.
Rank outsiders APOEL Nicosia, taking Cypriot football into
unchartered territory, were handed a glamorous last-eight tie
against Real as they continued what chairman Phivos Erotocritou
described as "a dream."
Bayern Munich, whose 7-0 demolition of FC Basel in the last
16 made them another team to be feared, must overcome Olympique
Marseille if they want to keep up their hopes of reaching the
May 19 final in their own Allianz Arena.
The four-times champions would then have to face nine-time
winners Real, assuming the Spaniards avoid an upset defeat by
APOEL, in the semi-finals.
The winners of the Barcelona and Milan tie will take on
Chelsea or Benfica, the Portuguese side trying to recapture past
glories, after they were paired in the other two legged
quarter-final to be played this month and next.
Barca and Milan, who met in the 1994 final which the
Italians won 4-0, have already clashed in the group stage this
term with a 2-2 draw at Nou Camp followed by a 3-2 win for the
Catalans at San Siro in a match where both teams had already
qualified.
"If you want to be champion of Europe you have to beat the
best and Milan is without doubt among them," Barca coach Pep
Guardiola told reporters in Spain.
"Milan have seven European Cups on their curriculum, all
their players are of exceptionally high quality and it will be a
very tough tie.
"They are an excellent team in every way, very strong
defensively and with quality in midfield and up front that is
extremely high. Their players have come through a great number
of battles and they know what they are about."
Led by 12-goal Lionel Messi, the Catalans will visit San
Siro for the first leg on March 29 as they continue their
attempt to become the first side since Milan in 1990 to defend
their European crown.
Milan director Umberto Gandini told reporters: "It was
pretty much evenly balanced when we met in the group stage.
"We drew away and we lost in Milan with a strange penalty, I
know they will not be happy to play us."
Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to Nou Camp, which
he left in acrimonious circumstances, will add further spice to
the meeting.
TOO FRENZIED
APOEL have already surpassed expectations by becoming the
first Cypriot team to reach the last eight and Erotocritou was
reluctant to predict an even greater upset than their
round-of-16 elimination of Olympique Lyon.
"We have beaten teams like Zenit (St Petersburg), like
Porto, we will try," he said. "I know chances are minimal but we
have got quality players and we will give it a try.
"It has been a fantastic dream but maybe the dream is
getting near to the end."
He said record nine-times winners Real would face an
atmosphere in the first leg in Nicosia that even APOEL officials
found too frenzied.
"Unfortunately, it is too passionate to be honest, sometimes
we suffer because of that. But this is how we are," Erotocritou
added.
Former Real striker and current director Emilio Butragueno
said: "APOEL have been a wonderful surprise for everyone. We
have to be extremely respectful, they are a good team.
"With the support of their crowd it's going to be very
difficult for us, we have to be focused on every detail. You
never know in football."
Chelsea chief executive Ron Gourlay, whose side got past
Napoli in thrilling fashion on Wednesday after extra time, was
happy to travel for the first leg against the Portuguese.
"It's good we have the away game first and we can build a
foundation from there," he said.
"Ramires and David Luiz will know a bit about Benfica and
also we know a lot about Benfica because they topped the
Manchester United group and they are a very good side."
Marseille assistant coach Guy Stephan, whose side left it
late to overcome Inter Milan in the last 16, told L'Equipe TV:
"It's going to be a very important tie that will weigh on the
end of our season. We'll have the disadvantage of playing the
first leg at home.
Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted it could have
been worse. "It won't be easy. But I think we can fundamentally
be satisfied with the draw when you see that Milan are playing
Barcelona, for example," he said.
"They knocked out Inter Milan, so we've been warned. We'll
try and come away from Marseille with a good result. It would be
nice if we could go there and push the door open just a little
bit."
Quarter-final first legs will be played March 27/28 with
second legs April 3/4. Semi-final first legs are scheduled for
April 17/18 with second legs April 24/25.
(Editing by Mark Meadows and Justin Palmer, additional
reporting by Iain Rogers, Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot)