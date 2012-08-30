MONACO Aug 30 European champions Chelsea will
face former winners Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine and
Danish newcomers FC Nordsjaelland in the group stage of this
season's competition following Thursday's draw.
An intriguing series of games is in prospect in Group D with
nine-times European champions Real Madrid grouped with English
champions Manchester City, Dutch league winners Ajax Amsterdam
and German champions Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern Munich, who lost to Chelsea in last season's
Champions League final and were runners-up to Dortmund in the
Bundesliga, will face Valencia, Lille and BATE Borisov of
Belarus in Group F.
Barcelona, the strong favourites last year until they lost
to Chelsea in the semi-finals, face their old rivals Benfica,
Spartak Moscow and Celtic.
The competition starts on Sept. 18-19 and the final is at
Wembley on May 25.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)