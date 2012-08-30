MONACO Aug 30 European champions Chelsea will face former winners Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine and Danish newcomers FC Nordsjaelland in the group stage of this season's competition following Thursday's draw.

An intriguing series of games is in prospect in Group D with nine-times European champions Real Madrid grouped with English champions Manchester City, Dutch league winners Ajax Amsterdam and German champions Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich, who lost to Chelsea in last season's Champions League final and were runners-up to Dortmund in the Bundesliga, will face Valencia, Lille and BATE Borisov of Belarus in Group F.

Barcelona, the strong favourites last year until they lost to Chelsea in the semi-finals, face their old rivals Benfica, Spartak Moscow and Celtic.

The competition starts on Sept. 18-19 and the final is at Wembley on May 25.

