Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, April 24 Champions League semi-finl draw made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.
Barcelona v Bayern Munich
Juventus v Real Madrid
Ties to be played May 5/6 and May 12/13 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".