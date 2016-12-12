ZURICH Dec 12 Arsenal will have another chance to beat Bayern Munich in a Champions League knockout tie after the sides were paired in the round of 16 following Monday's draw.

The teams met in the knockout stages in 2005, 2013 and 2014 with the German champions winning on all three occasions. Bayern, who finished as runners-up in their group, will host the first leg.

Holders Real Madrid were given a difficult tie against Napoli as were Spanish champions Barcelona who must take on Paris St Germain.

Benfica face Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City meet Monaco, Porto take on Serie A champions Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen clash with last season's runners-up Atletico Madrid and Sevilla lock horns with English champions Leiceister City. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Zurich, editing by Ed Osmond)