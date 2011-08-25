Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Aug 25 2011-12 Champions League group stage draw made on Thursday.
GROUP A
Bayern Munich (Germany)
Villarreal (Spain)
Manchester City (England)
Napoli (Italy)
GROUP B
Inter Milan (Italy)
CSKA Moscow (Russia)
Lille (France)
Trabzonspor (Turkey)
GROUP C
Manchester United (England)
Benfica (Portugal)
Basel (Switzerland)
Otelul Galati (Romania)
GROUP D
Real Madrid (Spain)
Olympique Lyon (France)
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
GROUP E
Chelsea (England)
Valencia (Spain)
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
Racing Genk (Belgium)
GROUP F
Arsenal (England)
Olympique Marseille (France)
Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
GROUP G
Porto (Portugal)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
Zenit St Petersburg (Russia)
APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus)
GROUP H
Barcelona (Spain)
AC Milan (Italy)
BATE Borisov (Belarus)
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)
- -
Round one: Sept. 13/14
Round two: Sept. 27/28
Round three: Oct. 18/19
Round four: Nov. 1/2
Round five: Nov. 22/23
Round six: Dec. 6/7
